10,000 fans gather for BTS ARMYPEDIA event in Seoul

By: Jonathan Hicap

An estimated 10,000 fans gathered in Seoul a few days ago for the first BTS ARMYPEDIA offline event

ARMYPEDIA, similar to Wikipedia, is a global campaign that aims to relive special memories between BTS and ARMYs. Its goal is to archive 2,080 days of BTS since their debut on June 13, 2013 to Feb. 21, 2019, the start date of ARMYPEDIA.

Tickets to the Seoul event titled “RUN ARMY In ACTION” sold out in minutes. The fans gathered at Seoul Plaza where they watched footages and answered quizzes.

“‘RUN ARMY In ACTION’ is an event dedicated to ARMY for all the love that fans have shown for BTS. It’s a meaningful experience and place for fans to share BTS’ message and memories together,” said Big Hit Entertainment.

On the ARMYPEDIA website, fans can upload photos, videos and writings pertaining to BTS and them. Puzzle pieces are scattered globally online and offline with QR codes unlocking each date.

The next ARMYPEDIA offline event “ARMY UNITED In SEOUL” is slated on March 23 in Mapo-gu, Seoul.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that BTS will be making their comeback next month with the release of their new album “Map Of The Soul: Persona” on April 12. Fans have been ordering the album since March 13.

Before the announcement, the hashtag #BTSISCOMING trended worldwide on Twitter in anticipation of the group’s comeback.

