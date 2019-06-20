ASEAN Week 2019 in Seoul showcases PH culture, other Asian countries 0 SHARES Share it! Share Tweet By: Jonathan Hicap

Korean stars joined in celebrating the ASEAN Week 2019 in Seoul that showcased cultures of the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Laos, Brunei and Cambodia.

Organized by the ASEAN-Korea Centre (AKC) headed by Secretary General Lee Hyuk and Seoul City, the ASEAN Week 2019 was held from June 14 to 16 at Seoul Plaza.

The ASEAN Week was held to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the ASEAN-ROK dialogue relations and the 10th anniversary of the ASEAN-Korea Centre. It was also aimed at creating awareness of ASEAN culture and tourism ahead of the ASEAN-ROK Commemorative Summit that will be held in Busan in November.

“ASEAN Week 2019 is the first official event this year being held to commemorate the 30th Anniversary of the ASEAN-ROK Dialogue Relations,” said Hyuk, who invited Koreans and others who are interested in ASEAN to “take part in the event where they can experience ASEAN in all dimensions, from art to fashion, lifestyle, tourism and food.”

Boy band JYJ member Kim Junsu and The One, winner of the “I Am a Singer” TV singing competition, performed at the opening ceremony called ASEAN-Korea Music Festival together with performers from ASEAN countries including the Philippines’ Kalumon Performing Ensemble from Davao City.

Also gracing the ceremony were Hyuk, Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon and Thailand Ambassador to Korea Singtong Lapisatepun.

The next day saw the holding of the ASEAN Fashion Festival that presented works of ASEAN designers including Lenora Luisa Cabili whose label Filip+Inna showcases weaving, embroidery and beadwork from different indigenous groups in the Philippines, Farhanna Pura from Brunei Darussalam, Paul Direk of Thailand, El Nandar San of Myanmar, Nou Veasna of Cambodia, Lia Retnoningsih of Indonesia, Somephone Phonepaseuth of Laos, Fairuz Ramdan of Malaysia, Fock Ee-ling of Singapore and Do Trinh Hoai Nam of Vietnam.

Donning the hanbok, the traditional Korean dress, were actresses Park Jung-soo, Jung Hye-sun and Park Jun-geum, Miss Korea 2002 Keum Na-na and hanbok designer Park Sul-nyeo. Performers for that day were Soyou, former member of Sistar, and The One.

On the last day on June 16, the ASEAN Travel Talk was held with the theme “My Trip to ASEAN” that featured Kwanghee of boy band ZE:A and travel journalist Shin Iksu.

There were also the ASEAN Lifestyle & Design Exhibition, tourism booths of ASEAN countries and ASEAN Cafe.

